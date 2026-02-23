Community mourns Arlington teen fatally shot; 15-year-old charged with manslaughter

Students are mourning a 14-year-old Arlington Martin High School student who was fatally shot at a home on Sausalito Drive in west Arlington on Saturday night.

Students said they hurt for their friend who's gone, his mother, who is a teacher, and the teenager who is now in juvenile custody.

Ninth-grader Riley Jordan was shot while hanging out with three friends inside his house. According to Arlington police, Jordan and his friends had gained access to a firearm inside the home and were playing with it when the shooting happened.

"Evidence suggests the juveniles were handling the weapon and pointing it at one another when it was discharged, striking the victim," APD said in a statement to CBS News Texas.

Police said the 15-year-old who fired the weapon, killing Jordan, was taken into police custody and later transported to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of manslaughter. His name is not being released.

Outside Jordan's house, visitors have left flowers and cards.

"Well, I got a call Friday ... that he was dead, and I didn't believe it," said Deshawn Carr, a friend of Jordan. "It's heartbreaking."

"Riley is probably one of the most honest, happy people I could ever know," said Jaydin Slocum, another friend of Jordan. "Riley. He's like that one I can go to for any problem. I've never seen Riley have any hatred for anybody."

A candelight vigil has been planned for 6 p.m. Friday night at Veterans Park in Arlington.