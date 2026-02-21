Boy shot, killed while juveniles were allegedly aiming gun at each other and pulling trigger, Arlington police say

A juvenile boy is dead after being shot while he and other juveniles were handling a firearm, the Arlington Police Department confirmed Saturday.

Police said the juvenile who pulled the trigger is facing manslaughter charges.

A deadly game

According to APD, late Friday night, officers were called to a reported shooting at a home at Sausalito Drive, near W. Arkansas Lane and Little Road. When they arrived, officers found a juvenile boy who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said despite life-saving measures, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD told CBS News Texas that the investigation indicated the victim and other juveniles at the scene had gained access to a firearm inside the home.

"Evidence suggests the juveniles were handling the weapon and pointing it at one another when it was discharged, striking the victim," APD said in a statement to CBS News Texas.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, the victim was 14 years old.

Police said the juvenile who fired the weapon, killing the victim, was taken into police custody and later transported to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing.