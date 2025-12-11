Grapevine-Colleyville ISD votes to close, consolidate 2 elementary schools

After months of back-and-forth between Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and its community, the school board has officially voted to close two elementary schools next school year.

The vote passed just before midnight to close Bransford and Dove Elementary schools.

Consolidation Plan, according to GCISD:

For the next school year, Bransford will consolidate with Colleyville and O.C. Taylor Elementary.

A portion of Colleyville will be rezoned to O.C. Taylor and a portion of O.C. Taylor to Heritage Elementary.

Dove will consolidate with Cannon and Silver Lake Elementary.

These closures are happening because GCISD and surrounding districts are facing drastic declines in enrollment.

GCISD said its seen a drop of 1,500 students since 2019, and that means a drop in revenue of about $11 million from state funding.

By closing Dove and Bransford, the district predicted it would save over $2 million.

GCISD isn't the only district this week to vote to close schools.

Tuesday, the Fort Worth ISD Board of Trustees voted to close Western Hills Primary and consolidate with Western Hills Elementary, also because of declining enrollment and budget shortfalls.

What's next for parents? GCISD said after winter break, there will be campus meetings for families at Bransford and Dove, and a consolidation task force will be created to honor legacies at those schools.