North Texas mayor offers to raise millions to keep Grapevine-Colleyville ISD campuses open as school board prepares to vote on closures

A North Texas mayor is offering to raise millions of dollars to spare two schools from closing, but he said the school district declined the offer.

Grapevine Mayor William Tate has previously floated the idea of raising taxes to prevent Bransford and Dove elementary schools from closing within Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. That didn't take hold.

Last month, he instead offered to raise $2 million in corporate donations, though he said the district passed.

"It was not pursued because the school district did not agree to it," Tate said to CBS Texas. "It was to be $1.2 million, the savings per year for closing Dove Elementary."

The school district said it was not aware of the donation offer.

"No one has contacted the district about a $2 million donation," a representative from GCISD said to CBS Texas. "The other questions should be directed to Mayor Tate if he has reported otherwise."

Meanwhile, GCISD will hold a special meeting Tuesday night to talk about potentially closing Bransford and Dove.

According to a letter the district sent parents last month, the plan is to close those schools and consolidate with other campuses for the next school year.

Bransford will likely consolidate with Colleyville and O.C. Taylor Elementary.

Dove will likely consolidate with Cannon and Silver Lake Elementary.

Attendance zones will likely change.

Parents can voice their thoughts at the special meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Grapevine High School. A vote is expected on Dec. 10.

Why are school closures happening?

This is happening because of declining enrollment, which causes budget shortfalls. Districts receive funding from the state based on students who show up to school per day. Fewer students in school means less money for the district.

GCISD said they've seen a drop in 1,500 students since 2019 and that means a drop in revenue of about $11 million.

By closing Dove and Bransford elementary schools, the district predicted it will save them over $2 million.

According to data presented at a previous GCISD board meeting, the decline in enrollment for GCISD and surrounding districts started happening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A long range-planning committee cited families are moving to virtual schooling options and with the state voucher program starting next school year, public school leaders anticipate more families will turn to private education.

Add that on top of aging communities where younger families are not moving, and that creates a decline in enrollment through the years.