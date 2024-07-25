Friday is the next best chance for rain in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — There's at least a 20-degree difference between temperatures in North Texas' most western and most eastern counties this afternoon. Based on the temperatures seen today, counties to the Southwest have been dealing with more cloud cover on Thursday.

CBS News Texas

There have been a few showers, mainly to the east, and there was even a flood advisory in portions of Bosque and Hill counties. Overall, the rain has been fairly minimal today. Rain chances remain at 30% or less through sunset, then dry conditions are forecast overnight into Friday morning.

Friday is the last chance for rain, but it'll once again be a scenario where the farther south/east, the more likely it is to see some showers.

Highs will remain below normal, in the 80s and low 90s, Friday through Sunday. Once high pressure builds back in across the central U.S. next week, temperature highs return to normal or above.

Comparing triple-digit days from last summer through this year, it's noticeable how few triple-digit days the area has had this June compared to last.

The cooler temps can't last forever though. August 1 is coming in hot.