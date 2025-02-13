Freezing temperatures, water runoff create icy road conditions in Dallas County

Freezing temperatures Thursday morning caused some patchy ice on Dallas County roads.

The patchy ice wasn't widespread – according to the Texas Department of Transportation, there were no reports of icy roads in Fort Worth Thursday morning.

After days of rain, runoff froze overnight making for a dangerous commute. At least three rollover crashes happened, according to Texas DPS.

A portion of northbound I-35E in Oak Cliff was completely shut down at 5 a.m. due to the ice. Dallas police confirmed the water on this portion of the road came from a water main break. Later in the morning, sand trucks were seen treating the roads and the roads reopened by 9 a.m.

Spur 408 and parts of I-20 in South Dallas also experienced closures due to icy conditions. An 18-wheeler was also jackknifed here due to the ice.

What is black ice?

It's a thin, transparent layer of ice that forms on roads and sidewalks. Because it is often clear it is particularly hard to detect with the black road surface visible underneath, according to the National Weather Service.

It's especially dangerous for drivers and pedestrians.