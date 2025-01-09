Sleet, black ice, freezing rain: Winter weather terms you need to know

As a winter storm bears down on North Texas, the CBS News Texas First Alert Weather team is warning of freezing rain, sleet, and frigid wind chills that could bring travel to a standstill and cause widespread power outages.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning, urging residents to stay off the roads and prepare for potential black ice and frigid temperatures in the coming days.

Here are six important winter weather terms North Texas residents should know during a winter storm:

Winter storm watch and warning

A winter storm watch is when there is a possibility of significant winter weather, such as heavy snow, freezing rain, or sleet, within the next 24 to 72 hours. According to the NWS, It serves as an early alert for people to be prepared but does not guarantee that the severe conditions will occur.

While a winter storm warning indicates a significant winter weather event is either imminent or occurring. This could mean heavy snow, sleet, or freezing rain that will likely impact travel and daily activities.

An aerial view of the downtown skyline is seen on Jan. 09, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. A winter storm warning is in effect as a strong cold front has brought freezing temperatures across multiple counties in Northern Texas. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Freezing rain

File photo. Freezing rain occurs when the layer of freezing air is so thin that the raindrops do not have enough time to freeze before reaching the ground. Cappi Thompson / Getty Images

The NWS says that this is rain that falls while temperatures are below freezing, causing it to freeze on contact with surfaces like roads, power lines, and trees.

This leads to hazardous travel and potential power outages.

The difference between freezing rain and sleet depends on the thickness of the layer of freezing air.

Freezing rain occurs when the layer of freezing air is so thin that the raindrops do not have enough time to freeze before reaching the ground. Instead, the water freezes on contact with the surface, creating a coating of ice on whatever the raindrops contact, NWS indicates.

Sleet

File photo. Sleet can accumulate and make roads very slippery, posing a significant driving hazard. Mint Images via Getty Images

Sleet is frozen raindrops and occurs when the layer of freezing air along the surface is thicker. This causes the raindrops to freeze before reaching the ground.

Sleet can accumulate and make roads very slippery, posing a significant driving hazard.

Black Ice

File Photo. Because black ice is clear, it is particularly hard to detect with the black road surface visible underneath, according to NWS. Henning Kaiser/picture alliance via Getty Images

It's a thin, transparent layer of ice that forms on roads and sidewalks. Because it is often clear it is particularly hard to detect with the black road surface visible underneath, according to NWS.

It's especially dangerous for drivers and pedestrians.

Wind chill

File Photo. The wind chill temperature is how cold people and animals feel when outside. Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It's a term used to describe what the air temperature feels like to the human skin due to the combination of cold temperatures and winds blowing on exposed skin, making it seem colder than it actually is.

Virga

File Photo. Virga is rain evaporating before reaching the ground. Oleksandr Lanevskyi / Getty Images

These are streaks or wisps of rain falling from a cloud but evaporating before reaching the ground. While this is not necessarily a winter phenomenon, it could trigger a snow alert.