Longtime Fort Worth ISD official Karen Molinar named lone finalist for district superintendent

FORT WORTH — In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, the Fort Worth Independent School District board selected Karen Molinar as the lone finalist for the district's next superintendent.

Karen Molinar Fort Worth ISD

In compliance with Texas law, the district must wait 21 days before making a final decision. The board is expected to confirm Molinar's appointment at a special meeting on March 11.

Molinar, 50, has been serving as the interim superintendent since October, following the resignation of Superintendent Angélica Ramsey.

In a news release, Molinar said she's honored to be the lone finalist for the position overseeing a district with more than 70,000 students.

"Fort Worth ISD is my home and I look forward to working alongside our talented educators and staff to ensure every student receives a high-quality education that prepares them for future success," Molinar said.

Molinar began her career in Fort Worth ISD in 1997 as a teacher and has since held numerous leadership roles, including deputy superintendent, chief of staff, chief of elementary leadership, various director positions, principal, and assistant principal.

"Her deep knowledge of the district, strong leadership, and unwavering commitment to student success make her the right choice to lead Fort Worth ISD into the future," Board President Roxanne Martinez said.

According to Fort Worth ISD, Molinar has a doctorate in education administration from Texas Wesleyan University, a master's in education administration from Tarleton State University, a bachelor of science from Salisbury State University, and an associate degree in early childhood education from Delaware Technical and Community College. She is certified as a Texas superintendent and Texas principal, with certifications in Maryland and Delaware.