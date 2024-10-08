Fort Worth ISD taps Dr. Karen Molinar as interim superintendent again

FORT WORTH — Dr. Karen Molinar got the unanimous support of the Fort Worth Independent School District Trustees to be the system's interim superintendent.

"She has always been someone who leads with heart---putting students and staff first," Board President Roxanne Martinez said.

Fort Worth ISD

Molinar takes over the post for the second time in over two years. Trustees had named her interim district leader when Dr. Angelica Ramsey was hired in September 2022.

Her resignation came two years after trust in her leadership started eroding. Ramsey's departure is a pricey package allowing her to be on paid leave as Ambassador of Public Relations. Documents show her buyout totals nearly $550,000.

Molinar would not comment on her predecessor.

"I will continue to move our work forward. I believe that there's always continuous improvement," Molinar said. "We have a sense of urgency."

Molinar said she would lay out specifics in the coming days. Her bio as interim superintendent was up on the district's web page shortly after she was voted on board.

Trustees would not take questions on the process of selecting Molinar or anything else dealing with the permanency of the position. Trustees said they would address it at another time.

Molinar said she plans to apply for the position when it opens.

Molinar laid out her goals in this letter released to CBS News Texas:

"Fort Worth ISD Team:

I am pleased and humbled to accept the position of Interim Superintendent for the Fort Worth ISD as we embark on a necessary but meaningful transformation to address the critical shortcomings within the District.

I enter into this role with eyes wide open to the challenges that exist and am prepared to execute a strategic action plan that is a bold, yet authentic strategy to address the district's real deficiencies, while prioritizing students, teachers, and families.

As the Interim Superintendent, I will leverage my deep experience at the FWISD, along with the abundant relationships I have built and nurtured within the district and our community to ensure our collective teams are working toward the achievement of these goals.

Most importantly, I will employ my strategic ability to lead through times of very difficult transition by recommending to the Board that we execute a 5-point action plan that is focused on improving student achievement, enhancing support systems, and ensuring every resource is directed toward advancing our district in the right direction so that we can build a brighter future for the students and families that we serve. Highlights of this plan include five key priorities:

1. Improve Student Achievement and Close Achievement Gaps

Every student in Fort Worth deserves a path to success. We are committed to closing achievement gaps and ensuring that every child has the tools and support they need to thrive academically.

2. Re Engage and Realign Business and Community Partnership Programs

Our community is our strength. By realigning partnerships, we are committed to fostering strong connections that support our students' academic journey and future readiness.

3. Organize for Effectiveness and Efficiency Across the District

We are dedicated to building a district that runs efficiently and effectively, ensuring that every resource is used to benefit our students and their success, while at the same time cultivating and developing our principals and teachers so they are positioned to implement best practice instruction focused on student achievement.

4. Reprioritize and Redirect the Budget to Support Student Needs

Every cent counts. We will ensure that our financial decisions are focused on supporting student outcomes, making sure that the budget works in the best interest of our learners.

5. Evaluate Bond Status and Student-Centered Facilities Consolidation Based on Enrollment and Academic Impact

Our goal is to create learning environments that inspire success. By evaluating and right sizing our facilities, we ensure that each school is equipped to provide the best possible education for our students.

As your new interim Superintendent, I recognize that it is crucial that we put into immediate action a strategic, measured plan to effectively turn the performance of our schools around. At the next School Board Meeting on Oct 22, I will present details of this plan, along with a clear path to implementation and accountability.I believe that by focusing on these key priorities, District leadership, the Board, alongside the community, will lead Fort Worth ISD through a period of meaningful transformation. We will ensure that students, teachers, and families receive the support they deserve, and together, we will build a stronger district for the future."