Paramount partners with Hillwood, Taylor Sheridan's SGS Studios to open Fort Worth production campus

Paramount, Hillwood and Taylor Sheridan team to build new film studio in Fort Worth

Soon, Fort Worth could see more films being produced locally.

Paramount, the parent company of CBS, has partnered with Hillwood and Taylor Sheridan's SGS Studios to launch a 450,000-square-foot film and television production campus.

"This is an unprecedented time for film in Fort Worth. We've always been a great option for productions with diverse locations and a really talented local crew base, but now we have that infrastructure that's been our missing piece," said Taylor Hardy, Fort Worth Film Commissioner.

Campus supports multiple productions

The two-building campus, located in north Fort Worth, allows for four simultaneous large-scale productions. It will feature sound stages, post-production suites, and space to build additional sets and props — a major milestone for the Texas film industry and a boost to the local economy.

"We know that for a large-scale show like this their budgets can range from a million a day or even higher, so that's touching everything from real estate agents to doctors, police officers that are hired to work on set, construction crews, so really film production is supporting our business in Fort Worth," Hardy said.

Landman season 2 filming underway

Hillwood says filming for Landman season 2 is already underway. Overall, the show has created close to 4,000 jobs in the area.

Training programs and tourism impact

SGS Studios has also partnered with Tarrant County College to offer job training programs in the entertainment industry.

Hardy said the opportunity could also attract more visitors: "We've seen that audiences who have seen Landman have been interested in visiting Fort Worth, which could draw an additional quarter million visitors per year."

State incentives support growth

News of the development comes just months after state lawmakers passed a bill providing millions of dollars in tax incentives to the film industry over the next 10 years.