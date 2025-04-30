Sam Elliott to join Season 2 of the Paramount + series "Landman"

Sam Elliott is set to appear as a series regular in Season 2 of "Landman" on Paramount+.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Season 2 of the series directed by Taylor Sheridan is currently in production in Texas.

The details of Elliott's role aren't known just yet.

Elliott is known for his film roles and has starred in TV shows like "The Ranch" and the Yellowstone prequel "1883," another Sheridan series.

"Landman"

"Landman" portrays the challenging profession of managing land in the Texas oil and gas industry. The series has strong Texas ties, with the city of Fort Worth in a starring role.

The series is one of many hit shows directed by Taylor Sheridan, who also directed Yellowstone, and follows the modern story of landman Tommy Norris, played by Billy Bob Thornton.

Thornton's character works in the world of oil rigs, securing land and overseeing everyone from workers to billionaires who fuel the oil industry. The role was made with Thornton in mind since Sheridan wrote the role specifically for him.

"He said, 'I'm going to write it in your voice.' So when I read the first script, sure enough, it's like, yeah, if I were a landman, I think I'd try to be like that," said Thornton.

What is a Landman?

According to the American Association of Professional Landmen, the landman, short for "land manager," is the public-facing side of an oil, gas, mineral or other energy sources exploration and production team that interacts and negotiates directly with landowners to acquire leases for the exploration and development of minerals or other energy sources.