Landman creator Taylor Sheridan to receive honorary degree during TCU commencement

Among college graduates at Texas Christian University this weekend, Fort Worth native and Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan will be receiving an honorary Doctor of Letters degree.

TCU said the honorary degree will be given to Sheridan during commencement on May 9 and is recognizing his significant contributions to the arts, the Texas film industry, the greater Fort Worth community and TCU.

"Storytelling is about knowing where you come from and daring to imagine where you can go," Sheridan said. "TCU students already have the drive, discipline and vision it takes to lead — all they need is the opportunity to step into their own story and own it."

Sheridan, a Paschal High School grad, filmed the first season of Paramount+ show Landman on campus with students.

While filming, Sheridan pulled 36 students from the university's Film, Television and Digital Media program, 13 Track & Field student-athletes and six theatre students. According to TCU, those students worked alongside industry professionals across departments such as camera, sound, locations, set decoration, costumes, props and production assistance.

In addition to those students, over 600 TCU students, faculty, staff and alumni also participated as paid or volunteer extras.

TCU said 36 FTDM students and over 300 TCU extras were also in a recent unnamed filming project.

According to K12 Academics, a Doctor of Letters degree is a university academic degree, often a higher doctorate which is frequently awarded as an honorary degree in recognition of outstanding scholarship or other merits. It is often an honorary degree conferred on those who have contributed to the humanities and/or society.