One year later. Forney police hope to find new leads in search for man who fled from crash

It's been one year since a 22-year-old Forney man went missing from a crash scene, and his family and police are still holding on to hope he will be found.

In April 2024, Waid Robinson went missing after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 80 near FM 46.

"The Forney Police Department continues to hold his family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the department said in a statement. "We understand this has been challenging, as they struggle to maintain hope while dealing with disappointment."

Forney PD said even though the department has exhausted all known resources in the case, the department will continue to pursue any leads or information concerning Robinson's disappearance.

What happened on the day of the crash?

Police said the crash occurred at about 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 20, 2024.

Robinson walked away from the scene and left his cell phone behind, police said. It was later recovered.

Dallas Fire-Rescue joined the search for Robinson in the following days, assisting with underwater operations in the area.

After an exhaustive effort, Robinson wasn't found.

Volunteer search and Dallas Fire-Rescue water operation. [file photos]

Where is Waid Robinson?

In May 2024, a horse-mounted search team, along with Forney detectives search an area south of the crash site, but were again unsuccessful in finding any new evidence leading to Robinson's location.

In the year since, volunteers, police and family members have all tried to locate Robinson.

Police said he's still listed as a Missing Person, and anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Forney Police Criminal Investigation at 972-552-6287, or Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522.