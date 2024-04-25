Watch CBS News
Search continues for Forney man who fled crash scene

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

FORNEY — The search continues for 22-year-old Waid Robison.

Robison was involved in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning around 6 a.m. on Highway 80 near FM 460 in Forney. After the crash, police say he fled the scene on foot.

Police say they have since recovered his cellphone.

As of Thursday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue has joined the search, assisting with underwater operations. 

A spokesperson for the City of Forney says the search has transitioned from rescue to recovery, focusing efforts on the retrieval of Robison.

Officials ask that volunteers refrain from participating in search efforts at this time.

Forney officials say in addition to their fire department, the Texas Game Wardens, Kaufman County Constable's Office and volunteers were helping search for Robison.

The Forney Police Department urges anyone with information about Robisons' whereabouts to contact their local authorities.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

First published on April 25, 2024 / 11:18 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

