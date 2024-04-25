Search continues for Forney man who fled crash scene

FORNEY — The search continues for 22-year-old Waid Robison.

Robison was involved in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning around 6 a.m. on Highway 80 near FM 460 in Forney. After the crash, police say he fled the scene on foot.

Police say they have since recovered his cellphone.

As of Thursday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue has joined the search, assisting with underwater operations.

A spokesperson for the City of Forney says the search has transitioned from rescue to recovery, focusing efforts on the retrieval of Robison.

Officials ask that volunteers refrain from participating in search efforts at this time.

Forney officials say in addition to their fire department, the Texas Game Wardens, Kaufman County Constable's Office and volunteers were helping search for Robison.

The Forney Police Department urges anyone with information about Robisons' whereabouts to contact their local authorities.