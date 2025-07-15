Former Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia among finalists for Fort Worth police chief

Former Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is one of four finalists to be the police chief in Fort Worth. The three others include interim Police Chief Robert Alldredge, former Dallas Police Deputy Chief Vernon Hale III and Los Angeles Police Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides, the city announced Tuesday morning.

In September 2024, Garcia left his position before his agreement with Dallas ended in May 2027 for a city management role in Austin as assistant city manager overseeing public safety.

In a statement issued at the time, Garcia said he was retiring from his career in law enforcement. During the spring of 2024, there was speculation about other Texas cities wanting Garcia as their chief of police.

CBS News Texas previously reported that Houston was courting Garcia to take over its police department after the departure of its chief.

In an interview with CBS News Texas earlier this year, Garcia shared that Dallas would be his last go-around as a police chief.

Who is Former Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia

Puerto Rican-born Garcia was appointed to the position in 2021. He was the first Latino to serve as Dallas Police chief in the department's 140-year history.

One of his goals when he joined the department was to reduce violent crime. Data shows overall violence has decreased by 19% since then.

Dallas' current Police Chief Daniel Comeaux was sworn in during a joint ceremony with Dallas Fire-Rescue Chief Justin Ball.

Comeaux is a former DEA agent in Houston and started his law enforcement career with the Houston Police Department. He said his top priorities are recruitment and going after criminals with felony warrants. He's also promised to give his roughly 300 officers and command staff a chance to prove themselves before making any major changes.

Interim Fort Worth Police Chief Robert Alldredge

The interim police chief has been with the department for over 25 years, most recently as the executive assistant chief. Alldredge took over after Neil Noakes retired in May.

Former Dallas Police Deputy Chief Vernon Hale III

Hale is known for his support of community policy. Hale started with the Dallas Police Department in 1992 and served as deputy chief of the Southeast Patrol Division and commander of the Dallas Underwater Recovery Team. Hale left DPD in 2017 to become the chief of police in Galveston.

Los Angeles Police Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides

Tingirides joined the LAPD in 1995 and has a reputation for community engagement and partnerships with underserved communities, according to the LAPD Community Partnership Bureau. Following a series of promotions, in August 2020, Tingirides became deputy chief and commanding officer of a new Community Safety Partnership Bureau, where she oversees nine CSP teams.