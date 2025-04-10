Dallas city manager names Justin Ball as new fire chief

Dallas Fire-Rescue has its new leader.

City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert announced Thursday that Justin Ball will be the next chief of Dallas' fire department. Ball has been the interim fire chief since last June, when former Chief Dominique Artis was named the city's first chief of public safety.

Justin Ball City of Dallas

"Chief Ball has a demonstrated track record of strong leadership. He has brought fresh ideas to solve problems and seized on innovative opportunities to take this internationally recognized department to the next level," Tolbert said in a statement.

Ball has been with Dallas Fire-Rescue since 1997, starting as a firefighter paramedic and moving up the ranks.

"It's an incredible honor to have been selected as the permanent Chief to lead the brave men and women with whom I have the pleasure of working with each day," Ball said in a statement. "I look forward to building on our positive momentum, focusing on the safety and wellness of our members, and continuing to deliver the best service to this community."

Ball won the job over three other finalists:

Todd Alt, assistant chief, Tampa, Florida Fire Rescue

Raymond Hill, executive assistant chief, Fort Worth Fire Department

Samuel Peña, former fire chief, Houston Fire Department

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson praised Ball's selection in a statement. "In my time as mayor, Chief Ball has also been integral to our city's life-safety responses to major incidents, and I have seen him emerge as an adept leader from our shared time in our Emergency Operations Center during some very challenging times for Dallas," Johnson said.

After Thursday's announcement, there is one more high-profile public safety position Tolbert needs to fill. She is expected to announce her choice for the next Dallas police chief this month.