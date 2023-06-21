Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Overnight storms expected in North Texas Thursday

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Excessive heat remains in North Texas as severe storms loom
Excessive heat remains in North Texas as severe storms loom 02:56

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The heat alerts for North Texas are set to expire at 8 p.m., but we've got the chance for some strong-to-severe storms overnight into early Thursday morning. 

We do not expect an alert for the morning shows on Thursday, but we'll have to be prepared for some warnings for our western counties overnight.  

The Storm Prediction Center has some of our western counties under a Level 3 or an "Enhanced" risk. The storms that we've seen Wednesday afternoon may limit the instability for the metroplex (good news), but we haven't seen much storm activity to the west, so there is still a good possibility of severe weather tonight to the west.

Our timing still looks to be midnight to 4 a.m., but we could see some storms as early as 10 p.m. for counties well out to the west.

A few showers and storms could linger to the east Thursday morning, then we'll watch for more storms later that night (40%). The ridge will take over again by Saturday, and that's when you'll see the temperatures ramp up.

Stay weather aware today and every day by visiting our weather page or watching us live on our 24/7 stream.      

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 5:52 PM

