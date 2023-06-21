First Alert Weather: Overnight storms expected in North Texas Thursday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The heat alerts for North Texas are set to expire at 8 p.m., but we've got the chance for some strong-to-severe storms overnight into early Thursday morning.

We do not expect an alert for the morning shows on Thursday, but we'll have to be prepared for some warnings for our western counties overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has some of our western counties under a Level 3 or an "Enhanced" risk. The storms that we've seen Wednesday afternoon may limit the instability for the metroplex (good news), but we haven't seen much storm activity to the west, so there is still a good possibility of severe weather tonight to the west.

Our timing still looks to be midnight to 4 a.m., but we could see some storms as early as 10 p.m. for counties well out to the west.

A few showers and storms could linger to the east Thursday morning, then we'll watch for more storms later that night (40%). The ridge will take over again by Saturday, and that's when you'll see the temperatures ramp up.

