First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday as strong storms are expected in the early morning hours

Strong to severe storms possible for Monday night into Tuesday Morning

Strong to severe storms possible for Monday night into Tuesday Morning

Strong to severe storms possible for Monday night into Tuesday Morning

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday due to strong to severe storms that are expected to move from west to east over North Texas during the early morning / overnight hours.

The main threats will be damaging winds. Some of the stronger storms could produce large hail. As the line of storms form and move through the metroplex heading east, we'll watch for quick, spin-up tornadoes along the leading edge.

Current forecast models have the storms moving over the metroplex sometime between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The storms will get stronger as they move east. They should clear North Texas by 10 a.m.

Extremely strong winds are expected behind these storms. The skies will clear, and the wind starts to pick up at midday. By afternoon, we are expecting wind gusts up to 45 mph. Forecast models are showing even higher winds.

Strong winds and dry air will make for elevated to critical fire risk. Please avoid any fire starts Tuesday.

Winds will stay strong Wednesday as highs will barely reach the 60s behind a cold front. The 7-day forecast shows temperatures going up and down, a pattern typical of early spring.

We lose an hour of sleep next weekend as we turn our clocks forward one hour.