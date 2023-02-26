First Alert Weather: Parts of North Texas could see strong winds and storms

Happy Sunday! We have a lot going on in weather today, including a Wind Advisory and the potential for strong storms.

Our winds really crank up this afternoon out of the south. Sustained winds will measure between 20 and 35 mph with gusts as high as 40 or 50 mph.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4pm today and runs through 2am Monday morning. These are wind gusts outside of any thunderstorms.

It will be a significantly warmer day with highs in the low/mid 70s. Yesterday, DFW Airport topped out at 49.

Tonight, the storms the First Alert Weather Team has been tracking will arrive. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has once again shifted the risk area further to the northwest. The Metroplex is still in the lowest risk level of Marginal.

The main threat for our northwest areas under a Slight Risk is damaging winds.

Yesterday the models were weakening the storms as they moved east into the Metroplex, and they are consistent with that today. A strong cap will be in place over the area, helping suppress storm development.

You will notice on futurecast magentas and deep reds as the storms are northwest, indicating they will still be strong to even severe. But as the line gets into DFW they are more orange, yellow, and greener, indicating they are losing strength.

Skies will clear from west to east overnight, leading into a sunny Monday morning. Quiet, sunny, and mild weather greets us to start the work week, and then storms arrive Thursday.

The SPC is already highlighting areas along and east of I-35 for the potential of severe storms. We will be keeping a close eye on this.

Following Thursday's front, cooler air returns with lows back in the 30s and highs in the 50s Friday afternoon.