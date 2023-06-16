First Alert Weather: Keep an eye on dangerous heat levels this weekend in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) — Heads up, North Texas! Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team is alerting you to dangerous heat as we move through the weekend.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of North Texas, including Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Johnson and Tarrant counties until 8 p.m. Saturday. Feels-like temperatures could climb to 110 degrees in spots today and Saturday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for southern parts of North Texas (Anderson, Henderson and Navarro counties) until 8 p.m. Saturday. Feels-like temperature could climb to 117 degrees in spots today and Saturday.

As North Texas takes on the heat, make sure you take frequent breaks outdoors, drink plenty of water and look before you lock your car to make sure no one is left behind.

As for our sky conditions today, we'll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. We can't rule out a stray shower or storm today, mainly east and southeast of the DFW Metroplex. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s, but it will feel like the triple digits.

Today is also an Ozone Action Day. Our air is unhealthy for those who have asthma or upper respiratory problems. Limit your time outdoors and try to carpool today.

On Saturday, a few late day/evening showers and storms are possible. In fact, a storm or two could be strong. Parts of North Texas are under a Level 1 or Marginal Risk for strong-to-severe storms to develop.

If any storms develop, they could produce hail and damaging winds. The rain chance is 30% for now. Highs will be in the mid 90s, but it will feel like the triple digits.

Father's Day features partly cloudy skies and hot conditions. Highs will be in the upper 90s. Heat index values will be in the triple digits again.

Juneteenth this Monday will be even hotter. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees by afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is possible.