Fire danger sticks around North Texas with gusty winds and low humidity

A cold front moved across North Texas this morning, which brought cooler temperatures, a dry airmass and windy conditions.

Thanks to the front, the high on Tuesday will be around 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, reaching 80 degrees. However, due to the winds coming from the northeast gusting up to 30 mph, low relative humidity levels at 15-25% and dry conditions, there is an elevated fire threat.

CBS News Texas

Conditions will remain dry and warm until the next system moves through North Texas at the end of this week through the weekend. Thursday morning should start dry, but later in the day a warm front will spark up some showers and isolated storms, a few may be strong.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday. A cold front will tap into moisture and instability, which will initiate storms throughout the day. During the late afternoon and evening, there is a chance for strong storms. Scattered instances of flooding is also a concern.

Saturday and Sunday, the front will potentially still initiate showers and a few storms. This weekend's forecast is extremely dependent on the timing of the front, which is still being ironed out.