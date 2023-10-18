FDNY firefighter who donated bone marrow meets 5-year-old recipient

NYC firefighter who donated bone marrow meets 5-year-old recipient NYC firefighter who donated bone marrow meets 5-year-old recipient 01:03

NEW YORK -- On Wednesday, a New York City firefighter who donated bone marrow met the 5-year-old Texas boy who received the life-saving gift.

Christiano Frigoli ran into the arms of firefighter Ryan McLean during a ceremony in Brooklyn. Christiano's parents also gave McLean a huge.

Christiano had been diagnosed with a rare disease that only a bone marrow transplant could cure.

"It was the only cure for Christiano, and thanks to Ryan, now Christiano gets to grow up and be a normal little boy," mother Tiffany Hazlewood said.

"The fact that I was able to do something that contributed to him living a long and healthy life is unbelievable," McLean said.

McLean joined the Be The Match Registry through the FDNY's Honor Roll of Life program that matches participating firefighters with patients in need of life-saving transplants.