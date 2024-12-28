Watch CBS News

Heroic father remembered as search for missing 8-year-old Oklahoma girl continues in North Texas

The search for a missing 8-year-old Oklahoma girl continued Saturday as rescue teams in North Texas combed through floodwaters that swept her away on Christmas Eve. Clara Robinson's father, 36-year-old Will Robinson, has been hailed as a hero for his courageous efforts to save his daughter after their family vehicle crashed into a drainage ditch at Highway 75 and Taylor Street, police said. A vigil was held Friday in Durant, Oklahoma, for Robinson, a beloved high school basketball coach.
