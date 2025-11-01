Fall-like temperatures kick off November in North Texas

Saturday across North Texas started out with scattered showers, lasting through midday.

Keep the umbrellas handy if you are headed out to any festivals or running errands this morning. Any rain will be light to moderate with isolated lightning strikes.

Temperatures remain fall-like this afternoon, topping out in the upper 60s.

Skies will gradually clear this evening, allowing temperatures to once again tumble into the 30s and 40s.

Remember, clocks will fall back tonight – your phone will automatically update to the change, but you will need to set your appliance clocks back. This is a good time to also check the batteries in smoke detectors.

Sunrise Sunday morning is at 6:47 a.m.

After a seasonal weekend, high pressure builds back in next week with sunny skies, breezy southerly winds and temperatures warming back to the lower 80s.