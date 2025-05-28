Ex-Little Elm elementary school custodian accused of child sex abuse, police say

A former Little Elm elementary school custodian has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, days after the district received a report alleging inappropriate interactions with three students, authorities said Wednesday.

Eric Lazaro Landaverde, 64, of Aubrey Little Elm Police Department

Eric Lazaro Landaverde, 64, of Aubrey, was arrested after a parent filed a report last Thursday. The alleged abuse is believed to have occurred during the final week of school, according to the Little Elm Independent School District.

Landaverde was immediately removed from student contact and is no longer employed by the district, Little Elm ISD said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing, police and school officials said.

"This matter is now in the hands of law enforcement, and we are fully cooperating with their investigation," the district said in a statement. "... Student safety is our highest priority. We remain committed to ensuring our schools are safe, supportive environments for every child."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Little Elm police at CIDEmail@littleelm.gov or (214) 975-0460.