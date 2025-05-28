Watch CBS News
Local News

Ex-Little Elm elementary school custodian accused of child sex abuse, police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

A former Little Elm elementary school custodian has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, days after the district received a report alleging inappropriate interactions with three students, authorities said Wednesday.

littleelmarrest.png
Eric Lazaro Landaverde, 64, of Aubrey Little Elm Police Department

Eric Lazaro Landaverde, 64, of Aubrey, was arrested after a parent filed a report last Thursday. The alleged abuse is believed to have occurred during the final week of school, according to the Little Elm Independent School District.

Landaverde was immediately removed from student contact and is no longer employed by the district, Little Elm ISD said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing, police and school officials said.

"This matter is now in the hands of law enforcement, and we are fully cooperating with their investigation," the district said in a statement. "... Student safety is our highest priority. We remain committed to ensuring our schools are safe, supportive environments for every child."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Little Elm police at CIDEmail@littleelm.gov or (214) 975-0460.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.