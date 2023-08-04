ERCOT issues yet another weather watch, anticipates higher electrical demand Aug. 6 & 7

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – ERCOT is warning–again–that due to forecasted higher temperatures, there will be higher electrical demand, making for the potential of lower power reserves Aug. 6 and 7.

Although power reserves might be lower, ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal and they will monitor conditions closely.

Highs on Aug. 6 are expected to hit 107 degrees. The high for Aug. 7 is expected to hit 102 degrees.

A new, unofficial August and all-time peak demand record was reached on Aug. 1. This summer, ERCOT has set seven new all-time peak demand records. Last year, 11 records were set.

Our count of 100 degree days is now up to 26 and they will continue into Monday, maybe even Tuesday.

You can monitor grid conditions here.