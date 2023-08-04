Excessive heat warning continues throughout weekend for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The First Alert Weather Team has continued the weather alert Friday due to dangerous heat. The red flag warning has been extended for this afternoon along and west of I-35. We won't see changes to the weather pattern until early next week, so the dangerous heat and critical fire threat will continue through Sunday.

Temperatures are yet again in the mid 80s but it feels like the upper 80s and we are still before sunrise. We'll have another afternoon at 105 degrees with lots of sunshine and feeling closer to 112 at times.

The excessive heat warning has been extended until 8:00 p.m. Friday evening, as it will feel like 103-112 degrees. The dangerous heat is here to stay into the weekend, so please continue your heat safety precautions.

The red flag warning for areas along and west of I-35 continues again this afternoon where there is a critical fire threat. Areas east of I-35 have an elevated fire threat. Any fire that develops has the potential to quickly spread out of control. We have already seen multiple grass fires in our western areas this past week.

A weak cold front will slide in early next week, bringing a few showers along with it Monday and Tuesday. Rainfall totals will be light and not everyone will see the rain. The greatest chance for rain is north of I-20 and up along the Red River. An increase in cloud cover and brief northerly wind shift will "cool" temperatures off a few degrees.

Our count of 100 degree days is now up to 26 and they will continue into Monday, maybe even Tuesday. It may be wishful thinking that we dip below 100 on Tuesday. The ridge returns Wednesday so we are definitely back to the triple digits for the rest of the week.