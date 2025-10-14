Dry conditions, above average temperatures stick around North Texas through the weekend

Tuesday morning started with clear skies and temperatures in the 60s.

Winds will remain light today, with sunny skies, and highs in the upper 80s.

If you have upper respiratory issues such as asthma, you will want to minimize your time outdoors as an air quality alert is in place.

The pattern of dry, sunny conditions continues through the end of the work week. On Saturday, a cold front arrives, bringing showers and some storms to parts of North Texas.

Right now, the timing looks to be late afternoon into the evening hours.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, an isolated strong to severe storm with gusty winds and hail is possible, especially east of Dallas-Fort Worth.

CBS News Texas meteorologists are monitoring the need for a First Alert Weather Day on Saturday.

Behind the front, cooler air settles in for a beautiful end to the weekend.