Drag racing community rallies to support family of North Texas man killed in Saturday's storms

The drag racing community is rallying to support the family of T.J. Bailey, a 42-year-old track manager from Midlothian who lost his life during Saturday's severe weather at the Texas Motorplex.

T.J. Bailey Texas Motorplex

Bailey was in an RV with his family when powerful winds overturned it, killing Bailey and injuring his wife and their two sons, his family said.

"We're all going to miss him very much," said racer Kenny Tran, who has called Bailey his friend and fellow racecar driver for years.

Tran attended Bailey's wedding and watched his kids grow up, but said he never thought there would be a day that he'd have to say goodbye.

"He's got three young kids," Tran said. "I have three young kids as well, so I definitely pray for his family."

Family members told CBS News Texas that Bailey was sleeping in the RV with his wife and two sons outside the Motorplex when severe storms rolled through. The high winds caused the RV to roll multiple times, and Bailey died from his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Tran said he just saw Bailey last Friday to test the track, noting Bailey's reputation was revered among racers nationwide.

"I don't think I've ever heard or even seen him upset or not smile while he's doing his thing. And that's rare," Tran explained.

The Texas Motorplex called Bailey's death a "devastating loss."

"T.J. brought energy, humor, and an undeniable presence that made the Motorplex feel like home to so many," the Texas Motorplex said in a statement. "He had a gift for bringing people together – whether it was with a helping hand, a quick joke, or his unwavering support."

"We all could learn from T.J. is that his commitment and his honesty and his hard-working ethics when it comes to racing," Tran said. "We are heartbroken that we lost him."

The Texas Motorplex is dedicating this week's TX2K25 event in Bailey's honor and will have a planned moment of silence during the event. A Venmo account has also been set up on the Motorplex's social media pages to donate to Bailey's family.