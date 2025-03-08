Midlothian man killed as storm rolls RV at Texas Motorplex, his family says

A Midlothian man lost his life when the RV his family was in rolled multiple times during Saturday morning's severe storm outside the Texas Motorplex in Ennis, his family said.

TJ Bailey TX2K24

TJ Bailey, 42, devoted over a decade to his work at the race track, where he was instrumental in preparing the roads for races before his death.

"He was an amazing dad," said Courtney Shows, Bailey's ex-wife. "He could make anyone laugh, and he always had a smile on his face. He loved his three boys more than anything in the world."

His wife, Cassie, and their two sons were also in the camper when it rolled and disintegrated. They were injured and later released from the hospital, his ex-wife said.

On social media, Peter Blach, founder and organizer of the TX2K event, a major drag racing event held at the Texas Motorplex, fondly remembered him.

"It's with a heavy heart that I'm making this post," Blach said. "Early this morning, friend, leader, track expert, husband, father, and TX2K family member … lost his life in a tragic accident. TJ was one of the few good ones.

"From the moment he joined our TX2K car family, we knew how special he was. Words can't describe the sadness we all feel; our hearts and prayers are with his family."

Blach said an account will be established Monday to donate to help Bailey's family "in this time of need."

"The choice has been made to avoid donation platforms that take part of the donation … we plan to focus on ensuring TJ's family gets the benefit of everything/anything folks want to donate," he said.

In addition, Blach said TX2K25 is being dedicated to "TJ and his memory."

"TJ will never be forgotten and will always be part of the TX2K family," Blach said.