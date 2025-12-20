Detention officer killed in off-duty motorcycle crash, Dallas County Sheriff's office says

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is mourning one of its own after learning of the loss of a detention officer this weekend.

The sheriff's office said Detention Service Officer Dakendrick Traylor was involved in an off-duty motorcycle accident this week and was killed.

At this time, the details of the accident have not been released.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time. DSO Traylor will be missed by his sheriff's office family," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Traylor was assigned to the Special Hospital Observation Team and was a member of the Dallas County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard.