Defense attorneys visit scene of Frisco athlete's fatal stabbing as bond hearing approaches

Attorneys for Karmelo Anthony visited Kuykendall Stadium on Wednesday to examine the scene where police allege he fatally stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a track meet a week earlier.

Karmelo Anthony CBS News Texas

Kim T. Cole and Billy Clarke walked through the stadium ahead of Monday's bond hearing, where they will seek to have the teen's $1 million bond reduced.

"We just really want to get in our client's shoes and see what the environment was like," Clarke said. "I know it's a beautiful day today, not what it was like on April 2nd. But we want to see what he was going through, just trying to get an idea of what he saw, what it looked like."

Don't rush to judgment, attorneys ask

Anthony's attorneys urge the public to avoid rushing to judgment and assuming their client is guilty.

"We're still praying for the family, and we also want to make sure that justice is served equally, so that's what we're hoping for," Clarke said.

Karmelo Anthony claims self-defense

Anthony claims he stabbed Metcalf in self-defense.

His attorneys say their priority is getting the 17-year-old, who has been in the Collin County Jail for more than a week, released on bond.

"Our next big step is Monday, and he's doing the best he can under the circumstances," Clarke said.

Defense aims to lower bond

Anthony's attorneys hope to persuade the judge to lower the bond by highlighting his young age and clean criminal record.

Austin Metcalf CBS News Texas

Meanwhile, the church that hosted a vigil for Metcalf has had to curtail student activities due to online security threats. Both the victim's and the suspect's families report receiving online harassment and threats. In one case, a fake 911 call sent police to their home.

Requests have been made to Frisco's Police Department, as well as the city manager, mayor, and city council, regarding the measures being taken to address these issues and whether security will be provided at Metcalf's upcoming funeral. However, no response has been received yet.

Memorial service for teen

A memorial service for Metcalf will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Hope Fellowship Frisco East, where he attended church and participated in a youth group, according to his obituary.