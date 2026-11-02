Federal prosecutors to discuss actions tied to deadly Deep Ellum Halloween shootings

A day after a trio of overnight shootings in Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood left four people dead and 15 others wounded, federal prosecutors say they've taken action.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas announced it will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Dallas. U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould is expected to share remarks and will be joined by Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux, along with representatives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the FBI's Dallas field office, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Dallas division, U.S. Marshals, Homeland Security Investigations' Dallas field office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

CBS News Texas will update this article during the press conference and stream it online.

What happened in Deep Ellum this past weekend?

Dallas Police said the three separate shootings unfolded late at night on Halloween, with the first one unfolding around midnight along the 2600 block of Elm Street. Dallas Police said five people were shot in the parking lot in an apparent altercation. Minutes later, DPD said gunfire erupted along Commerce Street near South Crowdus Street, leaving three people dead.

The third shooting, according to police, happened along the 200 block of South Crowdus Street around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, where one person died.

Police shut down the neighborhood around 1 a.m. At a press conference held later Sunday morning, Chief Comeaux commended officers who responded, saying they were two blocks away from the initial shooting and handled the situation quickly.

The chief said he does not believe that the three shootings are connected.

Comeaux also said the department had witnesses and that other individuals have been arrested. He noted that officers were still looking for additional suspects and going door-to-door to obtain surveillance video from businesses.

"We need all the videos you have. If you have anything, even if you don't think it may show anything, you never know," said Comeaux.

DPD urged anyone with information to come forward by calling Sgt. Boz Rojas at 214-671-3598 or reach out via email.

How did the neighborhood react?

Videos from the night showed people scrambling for safety.

"It sounded like fireworks hitting a wall, said Thomas Jennings, a manager at St. Pete's Dancing Marlin.

One of the shootings took place right outside the bar; Jennings said they were getting ready to shut down when it happened.

"I'm cleaning barware, I look up to the right, and I see people ducking under and running," said Jennings.

Jennings said he let in someone who found themselves caught in the crossfire.

"I bring her in, and I lock the door back…we find out that her car got totaled, and she witnessed the shooting," said Jennings.

Those who work in the area say before the shootings happened, it was a good night.

"Everybody had a good time out here, costumes awesome, amazing. Everyone is good vibes," said Carlton Scott, the owner of Burrito Bandits.

Scott, along with others, said Deep Ellum is not the issue and is frustrated with the bad rap it gets.

"When the youth come to play, there seems to be no control. Situational awareness barely helps you out at that point. It's just shenanigans at that point," said Jennings.

The Deep Ellum Foundation said there will be listening sessions with Mayor Pro Tem Moreno this week at the Deep Ellum Community Center:

Wednesday, November 4, at 6 p.m.

Friday, November 6, at 2 p.m.

Have there been other incidents in Deep Ellum?

Yes. Sunday night's shootings happened roughly six months after a pair of shootings in Deep Ellum left a security officer dead and five others injured. In one of the shootings back in May, Dallas Police said a man pulled out a gun and shot five people. Those victims, police said, faced non-life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting, police said, happened about two hours later and around the corner along Elm Street near North Crowdus Street. Officers said someone shot and killed a security officer, identified as 26-year-old Joseph Gray. He was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, where he later died. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Detorius Tarver. He was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.

Officers said Gray was trying to break up a fight when Tarver opened fire.

Gray's loved ones spoke to CBS News Texas in the aftermath of the shooting. They said he was supposed to have the day off, but picked up extra hours to save money with a new baby on the way. His big sister, Christine Smith, shared the pain his death left her with.

"I know I'm the oldest, but he's my little big brother," she said. "It just hurts that he's gone over gun violence."

Smith says during Cinco de Mayo, Gray was working security at the La Tardeada restaurant and club. His girlfriend was three months pregnant at the time.

"He was excited to be a dad," Smith said. "It's all he wanted to be. Just know he is a good man. He cared about his family, and he was a hard worker."

Smith questioned how Tarver was able to get a weapon past security.

"How did a gun get inside?" she said. "Even for the security guards, why are the security guards not protected? He didn't have a vest on at all."

She also decried the safety concerns in Deep Ellum, acknowledging the earlier shooting.

"There were two different types of shootings last night, back‑to‑back. What's the point of going to clubs?" Smith said. "For what? Somebody else to be dead?"

Deep Ellum Foundation Executive Director Stephanie Keller Hudiburg said at the time that extra security officers were patrolling the district due to holiday crowds, but more changes are still needed.

"We need policy change, and we need to focus on that… to continue to promote safety for this area," she said.

The foundation wants to see a new entertainment permit requirement for late‑night venues to set consistent safety standards across the district.

Gray's mother filed a lawsuit against both La Tardeada and Tarver in June. The suit claims the club allowed patrons to pay extra money to bypass security. The club remained closed after the shooting, and the filing seeks $1 million in damages.

A triple shooting also unfolded in Deep Ellum in August, happening along the 2900 block of Elm Street – just three blocks away from where the first Halloween shooting would unfold. 23-year-old Demond Hardy was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault by discharging a firearm into an occupied building, house, or vehicle, which is a first-degree felony.