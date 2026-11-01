4 killed, 5 wounded in trio of shootings in Deep Ellum, Dallas Police say

Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood was shut down overnight after police said three shootings unfolded within minutes of each other, leaving four people dead and five others with injuries.

Dallas Police told CBS News Texas the first shooting unfolded around midnight at a convenience store in the neighborhood. Police said one person was hurt in that incident. Minutes later, DPD said gunfire erupted along Commerce Street near South Crowdus Street, leaving three people dead.

The third shooting, according to police, happened along the 2600 block of Elm Street, where one person died.

Additionally, DPD said five other people were wounded. Officers said those victims all arrived at nearby hospitals and were not involved in the shootings.

Police shut down the neighborhood around 1 a.m. One suspect was taken into custody, but it wasn't immediately clear which shooting that suspect was tied to.

Further details are still developing. CBS News Texas will update this article as soon as officials provide more information.

The incident overnight into Sunday unfolded roughly six months after another shooting in Deep Ellum left a security officer dead and five others injured.