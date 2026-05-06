Family mourns security guard killed in Deep Ellum shooting while working extra shift

The family of a security guard killed in an overnight shooting at a Deep Ellum restaurant and club is sharing their grief as Dallas police continue investigating.

They say Joseph Gray was supposed to have the day off, but picked up extra hours to save money with a new baby on the way.

Outside La Tardeada in Deep Ellum, Gray's family and friends placed candles and flowers.

"Let him know that he will be loved, and he'll really be missed," Christine Smith said.

She is his big sister.

"I know I'm the oldest, but he's my little big brother," she said. "It just hurts that he's gone over gun violence."

Sister says he loved family

Smith says during Cinco de Mayo, her 26‑year‑old brother was working security at the restaurant and club. His girlfriend is three months pregnant, and he was working extra hours to save up money.

"He was excited to be a dad," she said. "It's all he wanted to be. Just know he is a good man. He cared about his family, and he was a hard worker."

Police: Guard shot breaking up fight

Dallas police say Tuesday night, Gray tried to break up an altercation involving 23‑year‑old Detorius Tarver. Investigators say that's when Tarver shot Gray. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Officers arrested Tarver at the scene, and he's been charged with murder.

Family questions venue safety

"How did a gun get inside?" Smith said. "Even for the security guards, why are the security guards not protected? He didn't have a vest on at all."

Just two hours before the deadly shooting, police were already responding to another shooting off Commerce Street that left five people injured.

"There were two different types of shootings last night, back‑to‑back. What's the point of going to clubs?" Smith said. "For what? Somebody else to be dead?"

Calls for stronger safety rules

Deep Ellum Foundation Executive Director Stephanie Keller Hudiburg says extra security officers were patrolling the district due to holiday crowds, but more changes are still needed.

"We need policy change, and we need to focus on that… to continue to promote safety for this area," she said.

The foundation wants to see a new entertainment permit requirement for late‑night venues to set consistent safety standards across the district. A City Council committee is expected to be briefed on the proposal soon.