Video shows people scrambling after trio of shootings in Deep Ellum

Three separate shootings on Halloween night in Deep Ellum left four people dead and at least 15 others injured.

Videos from that night show people scrambling for safety.

"It sounded like fireworks hitting a wall, said Thomas Jennings, a manager at St. Pete's Dancing Marlin.

One of the shootings took place right outside the bar; Jennings said they were getting ready to shut down when it happened.

"I'm cleaning barware, I look up to the right, and I see people ducking under and running," said Jennings.

Jennings said he let in someone who found themselves caught in the crossfire.

"I bring her in, and I lock the door back…we find out that her car got totaled, and she witnessed the shooting," said Jennings.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said several people were arrested, but police are looking for more suspects and asking for the community to speak up.

"We need all the videos you have. If you have anything, even if you don't think it may show anything, you never know," said Comeaux.

Those who work in the area say before the shootings happened, it was a good night.

"Everybody had a good time out here, costumes awesome, amazing. Everyone is good vibes," said Carlton Scott, the owner of Burrito Bandits.

Scott, along with others, said Deep Ellum is not the issue and is frustrated with the bad rap it gets.

"When the youth come to play, there seems to be no control. Situational awareness barely helps you out at that point. It's just shenanigans at that point," said Jennings.

Comeau talked about the importance of education and awareness and referenced their Neighborhood Police Officer program, saying he wants officers to be out engaging with the community to make everyone feel safer.

The Deep Ellum Foundation said there will be listening sessions with Mayor Pro Tem Moreno this week at the Deep Ellum Community Center: