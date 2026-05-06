Deep Ellum shut down after security officer killed, 5 others wounded in pair of overnight shootings

A pair of shootings unfolded just hours apart and within a block of each other overnight in Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood, according to officers on the scene. One shooting ended up claiming the life of a security officer.

Dallas Police told CBS News Texas at the scene that both shootings happened late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. The first shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near Main Street and North Malcolm X Boulevard.

Officers said a man pulled out a gun and shot five people. Those victims, police said, faced non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be okay. However, officers noted the suspect is not in custody as of publication.

The second shooting, police said, happened about two hours later and around the corner along Elm Street near North Crowdus Street. Officers said someone shot and killed a security officer, and that the suspect was found and arrested. As of publication, neither the security officer nor the suspect have been publicly identified.

Dallas Police then said officers shut down Deep Ellum after the second shooting.

As of publication, details about what led up to both shootings were not clear.