Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadly tornadoes and winds strike North Texas; conditional risk continues Sunday

By
Lauren Bostwick
Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025. Tune in for her forecast during weekend morning shows starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
Read Full Bio
Lauren Bostwick

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Tornadoes, large hail, intense straight-line winds, and significant flash flooding was witnessed across North Texas Saturday night. Sadly, the storms were deadly.

One supercell in particular ignited around 4 pm in Wichita County and violently intensified as it moved southeasterly. This was the destructive storm that lasted nearly 12 straight hours, dissipating around 3:30 am Sunday morning. 

hail.jpg
runaway-bay.jpg
clay-county.jpg

A dryline to the west was the key trigger for this devastating storm. Again, the dryline will play a role in Sunday's forecast.

There is an isolated severe threat due to the same atmospheric setup in the afternoon and evening. However, the cap in the atmosphere is a lot stronger, meaning the risk for severe weather will still remain a possibility, but the likelihood of any initiation that is strong is extremely low.

wx-1.png

Expect most of the area to stay dry and conditions to be a muggy, breezy, and cloudy day with a conditional threat of severe weather. Highs will be in the upper 80s and winds will come from the southeast gusting around 25 mph.

wx-2.png

Another First Alert Weather Day is issued Tuesday as the Storm Prediction Center, SPC, has highlighted most of North Texas under a risk for severe weather, especially counties to the northeast of the metroplex. This is due to a cold front that will swing across the area.

wx-3.png
wx-4.png

All modes of severe weather will be possible, including damaging winds, hail, flooding, and even a tornado. Now is the time to prepare. Be sure to stay alert and have a safe place as well as a plan in case a severe storm passes through your area.

Throughout the next week, there is a daily shot of rain and storms. The good news is that the front will bring cooler weather and rain to drought-stricken areas to the east. Stay tuned!

7-day.png

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue