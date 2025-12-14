Deadly attack in Australia at Hanukkah celebration resonates in North Texas, local leaders reflect on Jewish community safety

The deadly attack on a Hanukkah celebration in Australia has resonated around the world, including in North Texas, where local leaders say the violence feels close to home.

Dallas City Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn, who is Jewish, said the tragedy highlights the tight-knit global Jewish community.

"We're targets for no other reason other than the fact that we were born Jewish," Mendelsohn said.

She posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the director of a preschool near her home lost a cousin in the attack, and that her son's rabbi at Texas A&M said his son was shot.

"Every attack on the Jewish community has felt personal. We're a tiny population; if you think about all the Jews in the entire world, it's DFW times two," she said.

Mendelsohn said her own home in far North Dallas was targeted in February 2024, when her fence was spray-painted with antisemitic graffiti.

"My home was defaced. I've had protesters, I've had death threats. And frankly, my security situation has continued to be very escalated," she said.

Despite the violence, communities across North Texas gathered to celebrate Hanukkah with traditional menorah lightings.

Chabad of North Texas held an event in Dallas led by Rabbi Mendel Dubrawsky.

"If there's ever a time we celebrate lights, it's necessary when it is darkest," Dubrawsky said.

Security at their Jewish events remains heightened, a measure officials say is sadly necessary.

Dallas police reported no credible threats but maintained a visible presence at celebrations and community locations.

"We will sing and dance with tears at the same time. And that's what we do. God forbid to stop would be succumbing to darkness," Dubrawsky said.