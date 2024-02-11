Dallas City Councilwoman's home vandalized with "hateful graffiti"

DALLAS - A Dallas City Councilwoman says her property was defaced with graffiti over the weekend.

District 12's Cara Mendelsohn posted photos to social media showing graffiti spraypainted on her home's fence.

🟦 Super Bowl ad showing hateful graffiti at a Jewish home - Do you wonder if this really happens?



I'm a Jewish elected official in Dallas and yesterday my home was defaced with hateful language and red triangles representing Palestine. It included a disgusting pile of rocks and… https://t.co/RJFrJho2Ti pic.twitter.com/EVUmRJwXu3 — Cara Mendelsohn (@caraathome) February 11, 2024

Mendelsohn says she believes she was targeted because she is Jewish.

"Do you wonder if this really happens?" Mendelsohn said on social media. "I'm a Jewish elected official in Dallas and yesterday my home was defaced with hateful language and red triangles representing Palestine."

Mendelsohn said a pile of rocks and bricks representing "fake dead babies" were also left at her home.

"It's unimaginable to me how our country has changed in the last 40 years," the councilwoman wrote. "Folks, you're going to need to stop sitting on the sidelines thinking everything will be ok. Things are not ok."

The Anti-Defamation League says anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. have more than tripled since the Israel-Hamas war began last year.

CBS News Texas reached out to the Dallas Police Department but has not heard back yet.