Dangerous heat lingers around North Texas as work week begins

Monday is going to be a dangerously hot day.

A heat advisory is in effect starting at 12 p.m. today and continuing through 7 p.m. tomorrow due to a heat index value reaching up to 107 degrees.

CBS News Texas

Today will be sunny with winds from the south around 5 to 10 mph and a high in the upper 90s. The heat combined with the moisture in the atmosphere will cause the "feels-like" temperatures to be in the triple digits.

When your body gets hot, you sweat, which evaporates and cools you off. However, when there is a lot of moisture in the atmosphere, it inhibits the evaporation process, so your body can't cool as quickly. That's what makes days like today dangerous.

So far, the majority of July has been below average temperature-wise. In fact, it has been 339 days since Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport recorded a 100-degree or higher day. This streak has been long – there have only been four times in the last 30 years that North Texas has waited this long to see a triple-digit day.

This trend ends soon – highs are forecasted to reach the triple digits Tuesday through Thursday.

A break from the intense heat will be expected by next weekend due to a cold front. The front will move through the area Friday, dropping temperatures a few degrees and bringing rain chances for the weekend.