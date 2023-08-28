Dan Patrick names Lana Myers as new counsel for Paxton impeachment trial

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick named his new counsel on Monday for the Ken Paxton impeachment trial.

Patrick announced former judge for the Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals, Lana Meyers, will assist him in the impeachment trial that begins Sept. 5.

"Today, pursuant to the Rules of Impeachment adopted by the members of the Senate, I am pleased to appoint Justice Lana Myers to assist me during the upcoming impeachment trial," Patrick said in a statement. "Justice Myers is an extremely well-qualified candidate with courtroom experience as an attorney and a judge."

Ten days ago, Patrick named former judge Marc Brown to serve as his counsel; however, Brown declined the appointment the following day after recalling a donation he and his wife made to the Eva Guzman campaign in 2021 when she ran against Paxton in the GOP primary.

Appointed by former Gov. Rick Perry, Myers was a Justice of the Texas Fifth Court of Appeals, Place 4, from 2009-2022, serving Dallas, Collin, Grayson, Hunt, Rockwall, and Kaufman counties.

Prior to that, Myers was a judge of the Dallas County 203rd District Court from 1995-2009 and served as an Assistant District Attorney for Dallas County from 1982-1994. She received her undergraduate and law degrees from Baylor University.