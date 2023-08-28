Your Monday Morning Headlines, Aug. 28 Plano West Senior High School officials have canceled classes again today due to ongoing repairs to the HVAC system. The Jacksonville, Florida, sheriff's office has released surveillance footage from Saturday’s deadly shooting at a store which was racially motivated authorities said. Marine officials are investigating an osprey plane crash that occurred during a military exercise, killing at least three marines and critically injuring several more. Heat and lack of rain can cause costly damage to your house’s foundation. Houston’s Simone Biles becomes the first gymnast to win eight all-around titles at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.