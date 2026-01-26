Extreme cold warning remains in effect for North Texas as temperatures stay below freezing, keeping roads hazardous

First Alert Weather Days are in place Monday through Tuesday due to the dangerously cold temperatures and icy roads across North Texas.

An extreme cold warning is in effect through Tuesday morning due to wind chills from 0 to -10 degrees covering the region.

One of the biggest concerns: icy roads.

Monday and Tuesday, North Texans should be careful if travel is needed because there will be black ice covering the roads.

Expect to see little improvement; temperatures stay below freezing both days.

By Tuesday, temperatures finally rise above freezing, but everything will re-freeze again at night when temperatures dip below freezing.

Throughout this week, temperatures stay below average. However, North Texas stays dry and partly cloudy some days.

No morning this week will be above freezing as cold air stays in place.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will be back in the teens.