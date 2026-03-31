Expect warm temperatures, winds up to 30 mph as round of storms head for North Texas

It's breezy and mild Tuesday morning. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 30 mph throughout the day, as temperatures stay well above average in the mid to upper 80s.

By Tuesday night, there is a small chance of an isolated storm or two, which could clip the northwestern counties.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the day will be dry throughout the day ahead of the first round of storms that move in overnight into Thursday.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Thursday as heavy rain and strong to severe storms are on the way, with all forms of severe weather possible. So, plan for a soggy morning commute. Most of the rain will move out by midday.

After that, DFW will get a break from any storms through most of Friday. Only a few isolated showers or storms may be possible by the afternoon, but tailgating plans for the Texas Rangers home opener should be fine.

By Friday night and into Saturday, the next round of showers and storms will move through along a cold front. A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Saturday due to the rounds of disruptive rain.

As of now, there is no official severe weather risk from the Storm Prediction Center, but this may change.

Rain moves out by late Saturday, and it will cool down just in time for Easter. Temperatures early Easter morning will be in the 40s, so if you're heading out for any early church services, be sure to grab a jacket.

Temperatures will warm back to the 70° mark early next week.



