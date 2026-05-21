Heavy rain moving into North Texas; flooding possible as chances for showers, storms continue throughout weekend

Most are off to a dry start Thursday morning, but heavy rain moves in by the afternoon. As a result, it's a First Alert Weather Day in North Texas.

The morning commute will likely be spared from any heavy rain, but the evening commute will likely see some downpours. At a minimum, plan for ponding on those roads. There is a level 2/4 risk for flooding from DFW toward the Red River counties.

By the afternoon, shower and thunderstorm coverage will likely increase. Expect heavy downpours to continue into the evening.

Looking ahead to Memorial Day Weekend, daily shower and thunderstorm chances are expected. While there may not be a deluge of rain, expect to be dodging showers and storms if you plan to be outdoors, especially late Saturday afternoon.

Shower and storm chances continue into next week with seasonable high temperatures into the mid-80s.