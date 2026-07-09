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More triple-digit heat for North Texas as rain chances return late weekend

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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Thursday is off to a warm start, with temperatures in the 80s across many areas in North Texas. The heat continues, with temperatures in the triple digits and feel-like temperatures a few degrees warmer.

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The triple-digit heat continues into Friday, with temperatures falling by just a degree on Saturday. Saturday will be the best of the two weekend days to spend time outdoors, as a boundary approaches North Texas on Sunday, bringing North Texas scattered storm chances.

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Chances of storms continue into early next week, and temperatures cool down to the lower 90s. This cooldown will be brief as feel-like temperatures look to heat right back up into the triple digits toward next weekend.

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