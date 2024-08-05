Texas high school football is back amid triple-digit heat – here's how North Dallas HS prepares their team

DALLAS – Football season is back in Texas and Dallas ISD football teams hit the field Monday for their first two-a-day practices of the year.

With triple-digit heat indexes, North Dallas High School's top priority is keeping players healthy and hydrated.

"We have a lot of water breaks," said Sheriff Jallow, a senior football player. "They make sure that everybody is hydrated. They give us protein shakes inside, and they make sure we eat right before, so we are all safe and do not faint on the field."

Team representatives said they are not in the heat from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. during those peak hours, and players are allowed water breaks whenever they need to.

They also reminded players to fuel their bodies well before hitting the field. Drink water, and don't be on an empty stomach.

Spirits were still high, especially with a brand-new facility.

It was part of a $53 million bond project, and it's getting debuted with these players for the 2024-2025 school year.

"To have these facilities in this neighborhood is amazing," said head coach Carlos Perez, Jr. "New multipurpose field that you see, the locker rooms, the gym, the weight room, the whole athletic wing, it's amazing to be a part of this."

North Dallas High School football kicks off on Thursday, August 29.