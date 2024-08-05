Watch CBS News
Dangerous, record-setting heat on the way to North Texas

By Scott Padgett

NORTH TEXAS – First Alert Meteorologists are tracking dangerous heat and Hurricane Debby this week.

Hurricane Debby made landfall Monday just after 6 a.m. central time near Steinhatchee, Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. 

As Debby continues its inland track, there will be a tremendous amount of flooding rain across Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.

In North Texas, First Alert Meteorologists are tracking the hottest temperatures of the year on the way. Heat advisories are possible by midweek but there could also be some excessive heat warnings. 

An area of high pressure over the four corners of the U.S. expands east the next few days and will keep North Texas dry and hot. The hottest days in the forecast happen Wednesday and Thursday with the high temperatures just a few degrees shy of tying a record high.

There is a weak cold front on the way toward the end of the week, bringing a few more clouds to the forecast and a drop in temperatures. 

With the dangerous heat on the way, make sure to hydrate, wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, take breaks in the shade or air conditioning and limit time spent outside.

Make sure kids remain hydrated and limit their exertion after school this week. 

Scott Padgett
Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.

