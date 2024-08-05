Dangerous, record-setting heat on the way to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – First Alert Meteorologists are tracking dangerous heat and Hurricane Debby this week.

Hurricane Debby made landfall Monday just after 6 a.m. central time near Steinhatchee, Florida as a Category 1 hurricane.

CBS News Texas

As Debby continues its inland track, there will be a tremendous amount of flooding rain across Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.

CBS News Texas

In North Texas, First Alert Meteorologists are tracking the hottest temperatures of the year on the way. Heat advisories are possible by midweek but there could also be some excessive heat warnings.

CBS News Texas

An area of high pressure over the four corners of the U.S. expands east the next few days and will keep North Texas dry and hot. The hottest days in the forecast happen Wednesday and Thursday with the high temperatures just a few degrees shy of tying a record high.

CBS News Texas

There is a weak cold front on the way toward the end of the week, bringing a few more clouds to the forecast and a drop in temperatures.

With the dangerous heat on the way, make sure to hydrate, wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, take breaks in the shade or air conditioning and limit time spent outside.

CBS News Texas

Make sure kids remain hydrated and limit their exertion after school this week.

CBS News Texas