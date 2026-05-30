Attorney for Dallas apartment complex destroyed by blast says North Texas drilling company is to blame

Just two days after an explosion leveled an Oak Cliff apartment building and killed at least three people, the attorney representing the complex says an Addison-based company caused a gas leak that lead to the blast.

In a statement shared with CBS News Texas, Geoff Henley of the Henley and Henley law firm said a truck that belong to Barba Drilling Company was photographed as being at the site of the Clyde apartments, boring at the complex when the gas leak happened.

"Barba's truck was effectively at ground zero of the explosion, as footage from a drone we employed and news outlets show. The truck is now a white burned up shell. Before the explosion, it was a mustard rig with big 'B' logo encompassing a drill bit," Henley said.

Henley's statement also noted the Clyde complex was cooperating with investigators and helping with housing needs. He also said the complex offered condolences for those impacted by death, injury and displacement, while also demanding answers.

"While we're trying to help authorities get answers, we're not getting our questions answered or access to our only property. We're having to piece this big puzzle together one piece at a time over time-when it is more than apparent that Atmos and government investigators have a far more complete picture of how this catastrophe occurred," he said.

CBS News Texas has tried reaching Barba Drilling via phone for comment, but nobody answered on Saturday. An email was not publicly listed on the company's social media pages or its U.S. Department of Transportation company snapshot. The company's snapshot there indicates it still holds an active carrier registration with the agency as of 2026 and has had zero crashes in the last 24 months.

Henley's statement pointed to Facebook comments that inquired about the company's possible ino

A look at the aftermath

Thursday's explosion left families reeling. Kacee Brocker was grateful that her family is safe and she has relatives she can stay with, but on Thursday night, she's trying to come to terms with losing pretty much everything they own. She still hasn't been able to find their cat, Shirley.

"I've been sitting over there crying for several hours," she said. "I don't know what to do. Like everything. This is all I have right here."

Brocker said she had just moved into her apartment at The Clyde last week. Thursday afternoon, she returned home to find it consumed by a massive fire sparked by an explosion.

At Mission Oak Cliff, a church and food distribution center, donations were being collected for residents impacted by the deadly incident throughout Friday morning.

"Folks are trying to rebuild their lives, and we're working with the city to get lists of exactly what each family needs, so we can begin helping them rebuild their lives," pastor Gannon Sims said.

A vigil was also held for the victims Friday night.

The first victim was identified on Friday. Attorneys for the family of Sylvia Collins confirmed she was among those killed in the Oak Cliff blast.

"The family is devastated by this loss and is focused on mourning Sylvia while seeking answers regarding the circumstances surrounding this tragedy," said Paul Wingo with Hamilton Wingo, LLP.

Two others, including a child, were among those who were killed. They have not yet been identified publicly.

Lawsuit filed by burned victim

In the wake of the blast, Kherkher Garcia, LLP filed a suit on behalf of one burned resident against Atmos Energy, alleging the utility ignored warning signs of a gas leak before the Clyde Apartments erupted, accusing Atmos of failing to act on known dangers that led to it. According to the law firm, resident Onecimo Ponce Mendoza was asleep after working a night shift, woke to a loud noise, encountered fire and smoke, and escaped with his roommate while suffering severe burns and smoke inhalation.

The suit claims Atmos failed to monitor gas conditions, ignored known risks, and did not warn residents about potential leaks.

The firm's founding partner, Jesus Garcia, Jr., criticized Atmos for a history of preventable tragedies and vowed to pursue accountability and maximum damages.

"Atmos Energy is the source of far too many deaths and severe injuries year after year," Garcia said. "Atmos Energy routinely fails to conduct operations in a safe manner consistent with policies and procedures for working at or on a property where natural gas is present, which has resulted in countless preventable tragedies."

The lawsuit seeks compensation for past and future pain and suffering, impairment, disfigurement, mental anguish, medical expenses, and medical monitoring.

Atmos has not released a statement regarding the lawsuit, but has said a construction crew unrelated to the company damaged a natural gas line near the property. It did not say if Barba Drilling was that company.